“Prime Minister Modi brought a gift, a very,very good toffee Melody”, Giorgia thanks Modi for gift

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Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a special “Melody” gift to his Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Rome, Italy.

The Italian PM shared the video on the X handle, thanking PM Modi for the gift- ‘Melody toffee’. “Thank you for the gift,” she captioned the video.

In the video, both leaders can be seen holding a packet of Melody toffee. Meloni is heard saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee — Melody,” after which both leaders burst into laughter.

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

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The phrase Melodi exploded online after Meloni posted a selfie video with Modi at COP28 captioned: “Good friends at COP28. #Melodi.”

Earlier today, Meloni hosted PM Modi for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal talks aimed at further boosting India-Italy ties.

Meloni shared an old picture of both the leaders at the Colosseum in Italy upon Indian prime minister’s arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour on Tuesday (local time).

Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!.”