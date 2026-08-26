President Murmu expresses solidarity towards Nepal amid devastating flash floods

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has extended her deepest sympathies to the President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, and the people of Nepal following the severe devastation caused by the flash floods and reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to its neighbour.

Reiterating India’s unwavering commitment to its neighbour, President Murmu emphasised that the nation stands firmly in solidarity with Nepal during this critical hour.

She further affirmed that India is fully prepared to support the Government of Nepal in its ongoing rescue and relief operations for all those affected by the calamity.

In a post on X, the President wrote, “I convey my deepest sympathies to Rt Hon President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel @OOP_Nepal and the people of Nepal on the devastation caused by the flash floods today. We express our solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour. India stands ready to support the relief and rescue efforts of the Government of Nepal for those affected by this calamity.”

Earlier, expressing profound sorrow over the tragic loss of life and property caused by the sudden flash flood along the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa and Nuwakot, Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel has appealed for a unified national response.

In a post on X addressing the crisis, the President emphasised the gravity of the disaster, noting that the widespread destruction has left a deep sense of sadness.

Stressing the need for immediate, collective action, the President called upon the government, political parties, social organisations, security forces, and the general public to ramp up rescue and relief operations without delay.

“The news of the loss of lives and property caused by the sudden flood in the Bhote Koshi River flowing through Rasuwa and Nuwakot has left me extremely saddened. In this hour of crisis, I call upon the government, political parties, social organizations, all agencies including security forces, and the general public to intensify rescue and relief efforts,” the President wrote in a post on X.

Furthermore, he urged the authorities and residents in the lower coastal areas to maintain high vigilance, exercise extreme caution, and closely coordinate with response agencies to mitigate further risks.

“Moreover, I urge everyone to remain vigilant and actively engage in necessary coordination and cooperation in the lower coastal areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Government of Nepal has officially declared local levels across disaster-affected districts as crisis-hit zones for a period of three months under Section 32 of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, 2074. The decision was finalized during a Council of Ministers meeting following the devastating flash flood that surged through the Bhotekoshi River from the Tibetan border area of Rasuwagadhi.

In a post on X, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) stated that the Cabinet announced emergency rescue measures, free medical treatment for the injured, and immediate financial relief for grieving families after preliminary data confirmed that 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalis, remain missing.

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Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life and property, the government extended heartfelt tributes to the deceased and offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families. To manage the ongoing crisis, the Cabinet has mandated comprehensive relief and recovery protocols.

To handle the unfolding humanitarian crisis, authorities have ordered immediate, free medical treatment for all injured individuals across government hospitals with support from security forces. Emergency rescue operations have been scaled up significantly, deploying both military and private sector helicopters to evacuate stranded victims from cut-off areas. Safe housing, food, and basic provisions are being established for displaced residents under coordinated district and national disaster management frameworks.

Simultaneously, infrastructure recovery teams are working to clear obstructed roadways, restore disrupted drinking water systems, reinstate power lines, and bring telecommunication networks back online. Financial compensation is being rapidly disbursed to the families of the deceased, and dedicated resource mobilisation has been prioritised for public reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

He said India stands firmly in solidarity with its “sisters and brothers in Nepal” during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has stepped up coordination with Nepali authorities and activated dedicated emergency helplines for families seeking information on affected citizens. Similarly, the Nepal Tourism Board has urged public vigilance, issuing emergency contact numbers.

“For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807 +977 970 910 7500,” the Embassy wrote.

Search and rescue operations are running around the clock, with the Nepali Army deployed extensively to assist stranded victims as authorities continue to monitor downstream high-alert zones across Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan.

(Source: ANI)