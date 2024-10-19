President Droupadi Murmu meets Malawi President, signs MOUs to strengthen ties

Lilongwe: President Droupadi Murmu met her Malawi counterpart Lazarus Chakwera and signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

President Murmu is in Malawi on the last leg of her three-nation visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19.

Murmu and Malawi President Chakwera held discussions on a wide range of areas on Friday and signed MoUs on Arts and Culture, Youth Matters, Sports, and Pharmaceutical Cooperation.

She further announced the Government of India’s support in setting up of a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi.

Earlier, Draupadi Murmu lauded the role of the Indian community in Malwai and said the diaspora is serving as a living link between the two nations.

Highlighting strong diplomatic relations between India and Malawi, she said, “India and Malawi have completed 60 years of diplomatic relations. These relations are historical, and we also have deep cultural ties. India values its partnership with the African continent based on the principles of mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit. Our model of cooperation with Africa is based on harnessing local resources, and capacity building, based on the priority of Africa’s own needs.”

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, on the morning of October 17 for the final leg of her state visits to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi.

Murmu was received by the Vice President of Malawi, Michael Usi, and other dignitaries at Kamuzu International Airport. Upon her arrival, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome, after which she attended a traditional cultural performance at the airport.

This is the first-ever state visit from India to Malawi. President Murmu was accompanied by the Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, and Members of Parliament, Mukeshkumar Dalal and Atul Garg.

(ANI)