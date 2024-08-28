Powerful Typhoon Shanshan nears Kyushu, emergency storm warning issued

Japan: Japan on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan barrels toward the southern island of Kyushu, with the very strong storm set to bring heavy rain before making landfall.

The Jeju Regional Meteorological Administration had issued a strong wind advisory across the island as of 1 p.m., advising residents to take precautions to ensure that signs and greenhouses are not damaged due to strong winds.

Strong winds with a maximum wind speed of 20 to 25 meters per second and heavy rain of up to 30 mm per hour could hit the island, particularly mountainous areas, Yonhap News Agency reported quoting the weather agency

It had been raining in many parts of the island since a heavy rain alert was issued early Wednesday, with areas near Mount Halla receiving 154.5 millimetres of rain from midnight to 2 p.m.

The interior ministry called for measures to protect tourists in the coastal areas or residents in low-lying regions and ordered safety checks on fishing ports, tower cranes, and other infrastructure to minimise damage.

Japan also issued an emergency warning on Wednesday as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approached the region with heavy rain and strong winds, prompting Toyota Motor to suspend operations at all its domestic factories.

Airlines and rail operators also cancelled some services over the coming days as the typhoon, categorised as “very strong”, packed winds of 50 metres per second with gusts of up to 70 metres per second (252 km per hour/157 mph).

