Power disruption reported in Iran’s Karaj after strike hits transmission lines

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Tehran: Electricity supply has been disrupted on Tuesday in parts of Karaj, Iran, after projectiles from a strike hit transmission lines, according to Al Arabiya, citing Nournews, a media outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Meanwhile, a bridge on a key rail link in central Iran was targeted by an Israeli strike, according to Al Jazeera, citing Iran’s Mehr News Agency. The attack struck the Yahya Abad railway bridge located in the city of Kashan, marking a further expansion of hostilities in the region.

The consequences of the strike were confirmed by local authorities in Isfahan province. Reports indicated that the Deputy Governor of Isfahan stated that the “strike killed two people”, as emergency teams were deployed to the site of the wreckage.

This kinetic action followed a specific advisory issued by the Israeli defence forces earlier in the day. The Israeli military had released a warning directed at Iranian citizens, advising them “against using trains for their ‘safety’ until 9 pm local time (17:30 GMT)”.

The targeted disruption of the transport network comes amidst broader, heightened regional tensions that have now extended to the energy sector.

With the clock ticking for Iran as Trump’s final deal looms, Axios reported on Monday (local time), citing a senior administration official, that the US President might hold off on Iran if he sees a deal coming through.

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“If the president sees a deal is coming together, he’ll probably hold off. But only he and he alone makes that decision,” a senior administration official told Axios. It further reported that a defence official said they were “sceptical” there would be any extension this time around.

The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there’ll be “no bridges, no power plants” after that.

Earlier on April 2, at least eight civilians were reported killed, and 95 others sustained injuries following US-Israeli strikes, Iranian state media Press TV reported. The military action specifically targeted the “B1 bridge in Karaj,” resulting in a high number of casualties in the surrounding area.

The victims of the strike reportedly included “Iranian travellers” and “residents of the local village” who were near the infrastructure at the time of the attack. According to Press TV, the toll also included “families who were in the area for Nature Day,” a time when many people were outdoors.

In the wake of such strikes, President Masoud Pezeshkian stated at that time that Iran remains “resolute in defending itself against American and Israeli aggressors using all of its capacities,” state broadcaster Press TV reported. This comes over a month after the commencement of a military conflict that Tehran describes as an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

(Source: ANI)