Portugal put on high alert as storm Claudia moves towards UK

Lisbon: The districts of Setubal and Faro in Portugal remain under an orange warning after Storm Claudia battered the country and killed two people as the storm makes its way towards England and Wales, EuroNews reported.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, triggering landslides and flooding. The powerful weather also uprooted numerous trees and damaged homes, roads and vehicles, as reported by EuroNews.

Roughly 2,434 incidents, mainly related to flooding, were reported between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, according to Portugal’s National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection.

The district of Faro in southern Portugal was particularly affected on Friday, with heavy rain and strong winds causing flooding and trees to fall, EuroNews reported.

Storm Claudia is bringing heavy and persistent rain to England and Wales, with 81.8mm already recorded between Thursday and Friday at a Natural Resources Wales rain gauge at Tafalog in Gwent, UK Met Office reported.

In Azeitão, in the municipality of Setubal, a road collapsed following a landslide, leaving it completely blocked in both directions.

Several places in the Setubal district were flooded, including the Sines market.

The storm also claimed the lives of two people, who died following flash floods near Lisbon. The victims, an elderly couple in their 80s, were found inside their home in Fernão Ferro, one of the most affected areas in Seixal, a suburb near Lisbon, as per EuroNews.

In all regions of mainland Portugal, the yellow warning level remains in place due to precipitation, including “sometimes heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms”. In coastal areas, warnings are in effect for “waves of four to five metres” expected to continue until Saturday night.

Storm Claudia is expected to bring persistent rainfall and strong winds to parts of England and Wales later on Friday, as per EuroNews.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings across several regions, and additional yellow severe weather warnings are in force across most of England and Wales.

