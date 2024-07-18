Portable suicide pod likely to be used in Switzerland soon!

New Delhi: Though it seems a little bit weird, but an assisted dying group in Switzerland reportedly expects the use of a portable suicide pod within a few months.

“The recently-formed organisation The Last Resort said it saw no legal obstacle to its use in Switzerland, where the law generally allows assisted suicide if the person commits the lethal act themselves,” reported NDTV on Thursday.

In the pod the oxygen inside it gets replaced with nitrogen, causing death of the person by hypoxia.

However, a key legal requirement to use the pod is that the person wishing to die must first pass a psychiatric assessment of their mental capacity.

How it works? The person need to lock him/herself inside the capsule by closing the lid. Then, s/he would be asked automated questions such as who he is, where he is and whether he knows the consequence of pressing the button. If all the questions will be answered as per the requirement, the machine will ask to press a button, by which the oxygen inside the pod will be replaced with nitrogen and the person will die.

Importantly, if someone changes his/her mind at the last minute, there is no way of going back. Hence, nobody should attempt this if he is not hundred percent prepared for the eternal sleep.