Phope Francis
Photo Credit: Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Wire/dpa/IANS

Pope Francis says he’s open for trip to North Korea

Pope Francis says he is willing to visit North Korea, should the country's leaders ever invite him, he told a South Korean broadcaster in an interview released on Friday.

By IANS 114 0

Seoul: Pope Francis says he is willing to visit North Korea, should the country’s leaders ever invite him, he told a South Korean broadcaster in an interview released on Friday.

“I will go there as soon as they invite me. I’m saying they should invite me. I will not refuse. The purpose of my visit is always brotherly love,” dpa news agency quoted Francis as saying to KBS.

North Korea allow only a few visitors to enter the country while citizens of the reclusive nation are generally not permitted to leave.

The country has been locked down even tighter than usual since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Pope Francis told KBS that he has noted how the two countries have survived war.

Technically, the war that divided the peninsula into North and South Korea has never ended.

“You have suffered through the pains of war. So you know what war means. Work toward peace. I send my blessing and prayer for peace to everyone in both Koreas.”

No pope has ever visited North Korea, though the late Pope John Paul II was once invited.

(IANS)

You might also like
World

Flash floods kill 34 in Pakistan in 24 hrs

World

Mexican-American Woman Arrested In Texas For Racially Abusing Indian Women

World

Russia claims responsibility for Ukrainian train station strike

World

‘Didn’t have any advance notice’: Biden breaks silence on…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.