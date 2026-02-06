Polish PM Criticizes US Envoy Amid Controversy Over Trump Nobel Discussion

Advertisement

Warsaw: A diplomatic row erupted online between Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose after the envoy warned of possible punitive action against Polish parliamentary Speaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty over remarks critical of US President Donald Trump.

The exchange followed Czarzasty’s refusal to back an initiative proposed by US House Speaker Mike Johnson and Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, which seeks to mobilise parliamentary leaders to nominate Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in Middle East diplomacy.

Explaining his stance, Czarzasty said, “In my opinion, President Trump is destabilising the situation in these (international) organisations by representing the politics of force and using force to pursue a transactional policy.”

He added, “All of this means that I will not support President Trump’s Nobel Prize nomination because he doesn’t deserve it.”

Rose reacted sharply on X, stating that the United States would distance itself from Czarzasty over what he described as an insult to Trump.

“(Czarzasty’s) outrageous and unprovoked insults directed against President Trump has made himself a serious impediment to our excellent relations with Prime Minister Tusk and his government,” Rose wrote.

He further added, “We will not permit anyone to harm US-Polish relations, nor disrespect (Trump) who has done so much for Poland and the Polish people.”

Prime Minister Tusk stepped in, urging restraint and mutual respect among allies. “Mr Ambassador Rose, allies should respect each other, not lecture each other. At least this is how we, here in Poland, understand partnership,” Tusk posted on social media.

Rose responded in a continued online exchange, writing, “Mr Prime Minister, I have nothing but the greatest respect and admiration for your lifetime of bold leadership and for your decades of contributions that strengthened the US-Poland relationship. You Sir have truly been a model ally and great friend of the United States. And I know you agree that insulting and degrading the @realDonaldTrump President of the United States– the greatest friend Poland has ever had in the White House, is the last thing any Polish leader should do.”

Czarzasty later addressed the controversy, saying he “regretfully” accepted Rose’s reaction but would not alter his position on what he described as “fundamental issues for Polish women and men.”

“In line with my values, I stood up for Polish soldiers fighting on missions and did not support the nomination of President @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. I consistently respect the USA as Poland’s key partner,” he wrote.

