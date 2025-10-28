Police Kill Three Terrorists Near Jenin

Advertisement

Tel Aviv: Forces from the Israel Police’s Yamam Counterterrorism Unit killed three terrorists who were planning to carry out an attack near Jenin last (Sunday) night.

This came during an offensive operation by the forces in Kafr Qud near Jenin to thwart a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out an attack and took part in organizing the terror in the Jenin camp.

During the operation, the fighters identified the terrorist squad emerging from a cave. The unit’s snipers fired accurately, eliminating the three terrorists. Shortly thereafter, an airstrike was carried out by the Air Force to hit the cave from which the squad emerged, with the aim of damaging the terrorist infrastructure.

