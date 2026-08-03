PoK protests intensify after security crackdown

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Pakistan: New clashes broken out in Rawalakot, in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, following an all-night raid carried out by security forces.

According to reports, saw gunfire and shouted slogans against Islamabad echoing in town.

The crackdown follows the widespread protests seen across the territory in recent weeks regarding political reform, elections and governance in region.

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Reports indicate protesters complaining about undue harshness used during the police action, while Islamabad claim that law enforcement was responding to a violent crowd intent on sabotaging polls.

There are challenges to verify all claims due to Internet, telephone and telegraph restrictions enforced in few pockets of the valley.

The unfolding violence have also worried several global rights groups, with Amnesty International asking Pakistan to mount an inquiry into reports of excesssive use of force and reintroduce Internet and mobile phone services.

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