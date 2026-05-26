PoJK witnesses rising political tensions over rights and governance demands

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Muzaffarabad: The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to intensify its long-standing demands for political rights, subsidies, and greater self-governance, with its recent public mobilisation and rally-style gathering highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

The group has rejected engagement with government representatives, reiterating that key demands remain unaddressed despite repeated assurances over time.

The recent gathering, marked by strong political messaging and participation from supporters, once again brought attention to issues central to the movement, including relief on essential commodities, reduction in utility tariffs, and implementation of previously announced subsidy packages.

During the gathering, a local JAAC representative questioned the implementation of past commitments, saying, “We talk about the right to self-rule, so why do these Assembly members get upset when people speak about self-governance? This is Kashmir, not Pakistan. You had said that Kashmir would receive subsidies on thirty-six items. Those subsidies never came. Why were they not given?”

Joint Awami Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir called for continued unity and participation among supporters during the event, urging sustained mobilisation around the group’s demands. Addressing participants, he said, “I have only one request from you: do not leave the gathering area.

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Today, our challenge is to respond to those pro-government agents. Now I will raise a slogan for those pro-government agents. I will say: ‘See, pro-government agents!’ and you will respond: ‘We are your death.'”

The gathering reflects the latest in a series of public demonstrations and mobilisations by the JAAC, underscoring ongoing political tensions in the region over governance, economic relief, and long-standing demands for greater autonomy.

PoJK has long been criticised for political neglect and economic underdevelopment. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over limited self-governance, restricted political representation, and dependence on federal decisions from Islamabad. Issues such as high electricity tariffs, rising food prices, and delayed subsidy implementation have fuelled public frustration.

Movements like the JAAC reflect longstanding grievances over perceived exploitation and unequal resource distribution in the region.

(ANI)

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