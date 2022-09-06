PM Sheikh Hasina meets Modi as India and Bangladesh sign these 7 MoUs
New Delhi: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met her Indian counterpart at the Hyderabad House here today during which seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries to further strengthen relations.
The MoUs were signed following a meeting of the Prime Ministers of the two nations. The list of the agreements signed is as follows:
- An MoU between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India and Ministry of Water Resources, Government of Bangladesh on withdrawal of Water by India and Bangladesh from common border river Kushiyara.
- MoU between the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Government of India and the Ministry of Railways, Government of Bangladesh on the training of Bangladesh Railway personnel in India.
- MoU between the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Government of India and the Ministry of Railways, Government of Bangladesh on Collaboration in IT systems such as FOIS and other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway.
- MoU between the National Judicial Academy, India and the Supreme court of Bangladesh on Training and Capacity Building Programme for Bangladesh Judicial Officers in India.
- MoU on Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India and Bangladesh Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (BCSIR), Bangladesh.
- MoU on Cooperation in the Areas of Space Technology.
- MoU between the Prasar Bharti and Bangladesh Television (BTV) on Cooperation in Broadcasting.