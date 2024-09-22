PM Narendra Modi gifts unique Silver Train Model to Joe Biden, Pashmina shawl to First Lady

PM Narendra Modi has gifted a unique silver train model to US President Joe Biden on his visit to the latter’s hometown in Delaware, reported ANI. PM Modi met Mr Biden at Wilmington ahead of the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

The train model that was gifted by PM Modi to the American President is unique as it is customised and has ‘DELHI-DELAWARE’ inscribed on both sides of the main carriage. The sides of the engine have ‘INDIAN RAILWAYS’ written on the sides in English. The gift has been crafted by artisans from Maharashtra and is made of 92.5% silver, said officials.

On the other hand, PM Modi gifted First Lady Jill Biden with Kashmiri pashmina shawl. PM Modi mentioned that he had an extremely fruitful meeting with Mr Biden as they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting,” PM Modi posted on X.

“Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I’m struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different,” wrote Mr Biden on his official post on X.