PM Modi to visit Norway from May 18-19

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Oslo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Norway from May 18-19. A Nordic-Indian Summit will be held during the visit, as per an official statement by the Norwegian Government.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the country stands together in promoting international cooperation and a rules-based world order.

“India is the world’s largest democracy and the world’s most populous country. India plays a central role on climate, technology, trade and international security. This visit underlines the importance of cooperation with India, Norway and the Nordic countries in these times of global instability. We stand together in promoting international cooperation and a rules-based world order,” the statement quoted Store as saying.

This will be the first visit to Norway by an Indian Prime Minister since 1983. H.E. Prime Minister Modi will meet Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and together they will meet Indian and Norwegian business representatives at the Norway-India Business and Research Summit. His Majesty the King will receive Prime Minister Modi in audience.

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“India, Norway and the EFTA countries agreed on a free trade agreement in 2024, which entered into force last year. This was an important breakthrough for our cooperation and creates significant opportunities for both Norwegian and Indian business and industry. Trade between Norway and India has more than doubled over the past ten years, and we expect increased trade, investment and economic cooperation in the years ahead,” the statement quoted Støre as saying.

Prime Minister Modi and Støre will also participate in the third Nordic-Indian Summit. These summits bring together India and the Nordic countries Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway.

“The summit is important for strengthening cooperation on green transition, digitalisation, innovation and trade. It provides closer political dialogue and opportunities for increased economic cooperation between the regions,” said Støre.

(ANI)