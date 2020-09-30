New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an international webinar on October 3 that the ICCR is organising in collaboration with the UP Institute of Design (UPID) on the theme ‘Weaving Relations; Textile Traditions’ to mark Gandhi-150. This is being organised just a day after Gandhi Jayanti.

Bhutan’s Queen Ashu Sangay Choden Wangchuk will be the Chief Guest at this function. Besides, the First Lady of Republic of Korea Kim Jung Sook and Bangladesh’s Textile Minister will also be participating in the inaugural function to be chaired by ICCR, President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. UP minister Siddhartha Nath Singh will be the Guest of Honour.

“This effort is lead by our industry stalwarts, custodians of crafts, researchers & thinkers, revivalists, designers and weaver across 11 foreign countries – Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Bhutan, Bahrain, Thailand, Afghanistan, Belarus, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan – are participating in the day-long webinar,” said Sahasrabuddhe.

The leading names from India include thought leaders like Rajeev Sethi, Founder – Asian Heritage Foundation, Rita Kapur Chishti, Founder – Tana Bana, Dr Anamika Pathak, Ex Curator National Museum Delhi , Dr Toolika Gupta, Director IICD, Promoter designers like Rakesh Thakore, Chandrashekar Bheda, Ayush Kasliwal and revivalists and curators like Mira Gupta, Pavithra Muddaya and Vandana Singh.

(IANS)