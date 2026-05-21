PM Modi showcases Bengal’s legacy through Tagore’s works, Shantiniketan bag as gifts to Swedish counterpart

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a handcrafted handbag from Shantiniketan, along with a selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore to the Prime Minister of Sweden during his visit to the country.

The Shantiniketan messenger bag is from Shantiniketan, the ‘Abode of Peace,’ a sanctuary where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore envisioned a global meeting of minds. By blending traditional folk motifs with a modern, global aesthetic, Tagore created a unique visual language that gave the rural community a dignified and sustainable means of expression.

The importance and significance of the traditions at Shantiniketan endures; the leather work is a Geographical Indication (GI) protected craft that provides a sustainable livelihood for hundreds of artisans in the Birbhum district. t serves as a bridge between Tagore’s artistic philosophy and today’s trends.

He also presented a selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore.

Rabindranath Tagore was one of the most influential literary and philosophical voices of the 20th century. In 1913, he became the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature for Gitanjali.

Deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of Bengal, Tagore’s writings transcended geography and language, speaking to themes of freedom, compassion, nature, and the shared human spirit.

Tagore shared a special intellectual connection with Sweden through the Nobel tradition and his visits to the country following his Nobel recognition.

His interactions with Swedish scholars, writers, and cultural institutions reflected his belief in dialogue between civilizations and the importance of mutual learning across cultures.

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Words of the Master serves as a profound introduction to the spiritual and philosophical legacy of Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European Nobel Laureate.

This collection distils his vast wisdom into concise, meditative reflections on Truth, Love, and Freedom.

A key feature of the work is its lyrical accessibility, bridging the gap between complex Eastern mysticism and universal human experience.

These volumes therefore serve not only as literary masterpieces, but also as a bridge between India and Sweden — celebrating a shared respect for knowledge, creativity, and the enduring power of culture to unite humanity.

PM Modi visited Sweden as the third leg of his five-nation tour.

His visit saw the elevation of ties to Strategic Partnership, the launch of Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor.

“My visit to Sweden was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to India-Sweden relations”, he said earlier in a post on X.

(ANI)

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