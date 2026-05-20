PM Modi meets Italian President, discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

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Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment and cultural linkages.

PM Modi said they discussed how the two countries can collaborate in areas such as AI, critical minerals and space.

“Met President Sergio Mattarella in Rome. We discussed different aspects relating to the India-Italy friendship, including trade, investment and cultural linkages. We talked about how our nations can collaborate in areas such as AI, critical minerals, space and nuclear energy,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

“PM @narendramodi called on the President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and enduring India-Italy partnership and held discussions in areas including trade, technology, innovation, clean energy, AI and culture. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest,” he said in a post on X.

PM Modi met his Italian counterpart

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over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. The two leaders undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi and Meloni outlined an ambitious roadmap for deepening ties between India and Italy in a joint op-ed published across several international news platforms, describing the relationship as a “special strategic partnership” central to the emerging “Indo-Mediterranean” era.

In the op-ed titled ‘Italy and India: A Strategic Partnership for the Indo-Mediterranean,’ the two leaders said bilateral ties had entered a “decisive stage,” evolving from a cordial friendship into a partnership rooted in “the values of freedom and democracy, and a common vision for the future.

“The joint piece framed the India-Italy relationship as part of a broader geopolitical transformation linking the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean into what the leaders termed the “Indo-Mediterranean” corridor, a growing network for trade, energy, technology, data and strategic connectivity.

(ANI)