PM Modi likely to hold bilateral meeting with Australian PM

New Delhi: As per the latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. It was informed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra as tweeted by ANI on Monday.

According to reports, PM Modi will also meet Governor General David Hurley. He is also likely to meet the leading CEOs and also address the Indian community there.

Further, Australian PM Anthony Albanese will reportedly host a dinner for PM Modi.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney, Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. In Sydney, he was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell upon his arrival in Sydney.

It is to be noted that PM Modi on Friday embarked on a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia to attend three key multilateral summits, including that of the G7.

Commenting on his visit to Australia, the Prime Minister said, “I will be travelling to Sydney, Australia at the invitation of Prime Minister Albanese. I look forward to our bilateral meeting, which will be an opportunity to take stock of our bilateral ties and follow up on our first India-Australia Annual Summit held in New Delhi in March this year.”

He will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.

(With inputs from IANS)