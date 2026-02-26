PM Modi lays wreath at World Holocaust Rememberance Center

Advertisement

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

PM Modi also visited the Hall of Names, a solemn space that preserves the memory of those who suffered and perished during the Holocaust.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. Grateful to PM Netanyahu for accompanying me during this visit. Also visited the Hall of Names, a solemn space that preserves the memory of those who suffered and perished during the Holocaust. The Holocaust stands as one of humanity’s darkest chapters. It is an eternal reminder of the need to uphold humanity, dignity and peace.”

Established in 1953 by an act of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, is entrusted with Holocaust commemoration, documentation, research and education: remembering the six million Jews murdered by the German Nazis and their collaborators; commemorating the destroyed Jewish communities, the ghetto and resistance fighters; and honoring the Righteous Among the Nations who risked their lives to rescue Jews during the Holocaust.

PM Modi said that his talks with Israeli President Issac Herzog were fruitful and wide-ranging.

Herzog also said that India and Israel are stronger together.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Glimpses from the meeting with President Herzog. Our talks were extremely fruitful and wide-ranging.”

PM Modi tweeted in agreement with Herzog, saying, “Fully agree with you, President Herzog. It was a delight to meet you and discuss diverse aspects of the India-Israel friendship. There is immense scope in futuristic areas such as technology, innovation, StartUps and more. My gratitude to you for supporting the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A tree for Mother) initiative.”

PM Modi began a two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. In a warm gesture, Israeli PM Netanyahu and his wife personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour.

