PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Norwegian counterpart

Advertisement

Oslo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held delegation-level talks with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre during his visit to the Nordic country.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Norway in over four decades.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George.

The Norwegian delegation included Minister of Health and Care Services Jan Christian Vestre and Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

Before the delegation-level talks, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Støre.

PM Modi is in Norway in the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. He reached Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden.

In a unique diplomatic gesture that underscored the significance of the visit, Norway PM was present at the airport to receive PM Modi.

Advertisement

“Welcome to Norway, Prime Minister @narendramodi. It marks a historic moment: the first visit by India’s Prime Minister in over 40 years. I look forward to how Norway, the Nordics, and India can strengthen cooperation on trade, green transition, and our common global challenges,” Norway PM said in a post on X.

During the visit, PM Modi will take part in the third India-Nordic Summit.

He will also call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

PM Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20. He is scheduled to visit Italy in the last leg of his tour.

(ANI)

Also Read: EditIran announces launch of new regulatory body to manage Strait of Hormuz