PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Norway PM Støre as part of his two-day visit

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Oslo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway as part of the latter’s two-day official visit to the Nordic country.

PM Modi was welcomed by his Norwegian counterpart at the Government Guest House in Oslo, where the bilateral engagement took place.

The meeting comes as part of the fourth leg of Prime Minister Modi’s five-nation tour after he visited the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden.

In a historic milestone for bilateral diplomacy, PM Modi touched down in Oslo earlier in the day, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Scandinavian nation in 43 years. Arriving for a two-day official tour following his engagements in Sweden, PM Modi’s visit constitutes the crucial fourth leg of his ongoing tour, aimed at comprehensively revitalising India-Norway strategic and economic relations.

Demonstrating a unique diplomatic gesture that underscored the significance of the visit, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr støre, was personally present on the tarmac to receive the Indian leader.

The high-profile welcoming delegation at the airport also featured Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, and India’s Ambassador to Norway, Gloria Gangte, alongside several other high-ranking dignitaries.

Reflecting the mutual excitement surrounding the visit, PM Jonas Gahr støre took to social media to personally welcome the Indian PM.

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“Welcome to Norway, Prime Minister @narendramodi. It marks a historic moment: the first visit by India’s Prime Minister in over 40 years. I look forward to how Norway, the Nordics, and India can strengthen cooperation on trade, green transition, and our common global challenges,” the Prime Minister of Norway stated in a post on X.

Expressing immense pride regarding the high-profile visit and noting the long-standing gap since an Indian leader last set foot in the country, Ambassador May-Elin Stener also shared her enthusiasm on X. “Honoured to welcome Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Norway.”

“Truly special occasion – the first visit by an Indian PM to Norway in 43 years. A reflection of our strong ties and shared ambitions”, she wrote.

The itinerary for PM Modi’s time in Oslo is packed with high-level engagements, including participating in the third India-Nordic Summit and holding critical bilateral discussions. While in the country, PM Modi is scheduled to call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to next visit Italy as part of the last leg of his tour.

(ANI)

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