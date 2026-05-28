PM Modi extends Eid greetings to Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

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Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed warm greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladesh’s state-run news agency, BSS, reported.

In a message sent to Tarique Rahman, PM Modi reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening people-centric cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

PM Modi said, the festival is an integral part of India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm by millions of Muslims across the country.

Highlighting the significance of Eid-ul-Azha, he said the festival embodies the timeless ideals of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential for fostering a peaceful and inclusive world.

Referring to bilateral relations, PM Modi said India and Bangladesh share a deep-rooted bond built on shared sacrifices, cultural commonalities and a mutual aspiration for peace, stability and growth.

He said the Government of India looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh to further strengthen cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

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PM Modi also expressed hope that the shared development visions of the two nations would continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of their people.

PM Modi wished good health and well-being of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and continued peace and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the ‘festival of sacrifice’. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion.

(ANI)

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