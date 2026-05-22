PM Modi, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides hold bilateral meeting

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New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held a bilateral meeting here in the national capital on Friday.

The meeting took place at the Hyderabad House. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those present.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, following the Mumbai leg of his visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs earlier noted how his visit builds on the momentum generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Cyprus partnership.”

As part of the official state ceremonies, PM Modi will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary, and President Droupadi Murmu will receive President Christodoulides and host an official banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to call on the Cypriot President during his stay.

The New Delhi leg follows the initial phase of the four-day State Visit, which began when President Christodoulides arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. Visiting from May 20 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it marks his first visit to the country in his current capacity, according to an official statement by the MEA.

The Cyprus President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, and senior officials and business leaders.

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The engagement carries heightened diplomatic weight as the visit comes less than a year after PM Modi’s landmark trip to Cyprus in June 2025, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation in over two decades.

Adding further strategic significance to the engagement, Cyprus currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The official itinerary commenced in Maharashtra, where President Christodoulides initially touched down and was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

In an earlier post on X detailing that leg of the trip, the MEA had highlighted that India and Cyprus share time-tested, close relations rooted in shared values and strong people-to-people ties.

While in Mumbai, the Cyprus President participated in a business forum specifically aimed at boosting commercial and investment ties between the two nations, with a strong focus on expanding broader economic engagement.

As part of the official state ceremonies, PM Modi will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary, and President Droupadi Murmu will receive President Christodoulides and host an official banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to call on the Cypriot President during his stay.

With both nations looking to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, officials have described this state visit as a crucial step in building on the growing momentum of the bilateral partnership and strengthening cooperation within the broader India-European Union framework.

(ANI)

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