PM Modi completes Sweden visit, says “outcomes add new momentum to relations”, heads to Norway

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Gothenburg : Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Sweden, stating that the outcome of the visit adds “new momentum” to the relations between the two countries.

PM Modi visited Sweden as the third leg of his five-nation tour. He will now reach Norway for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This is the first time an India PM will travel to Norway in 43 years, signalling a major strategic pivot toward Northern Europe.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a glimpse of his Sweden visit and listed the outcomes, such as the elevation of ties to Strategic Partnership, the launch of Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor.

“My visit to Sweden was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to India-Sweden relations,” he said.

“From elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership, launching the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, to setting an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, the discussions were highly productive,” he added.

He further thanked the people of Sweden, PM Ulf Kristersson and the government for the warm welcome.

Earlier, briefing the reporters about PM Modi, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said that PM’s second visit to Sweden reflects the deepening of strategic convergence between the two countries across sectors ranging from trade and innovation to defence and green transition.

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While briefing reporters on Sunday (local time) in Gothenburg after the European Round Table industry meeting organised by Volvo Group, George said, “This is the Prime Minister’s second bilateral visit to Sweden after his landmark visit in 2018, when Sweden hosted the first India-Nordic summit in Stockholm. The 2018 visit laid a solid foundation for India-Nordic relations and India-Sweden bilateral ties under the Innovation Partnership.”

Highlighting the broadening scope of bilateral engagement, he added, “The current visit reflects the growing strategic convergence between India and Sweden and the importance both countries attach to political and strategic dialogue, trade and investment, innovation-led growth, trusted partnerships to build resilient supply chains, defence cooperation, green transition, sustainability, emerging technologies, digitalisation, and people-to-people ties.”

PM Modi also met the business leaders of Sweden in Gothenburg last evening.

In a post on X, he said, “Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and I met business leaders of Sweden in Gothenburg last evening. Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria also took part in this interaction. We had wide-ranging conversations with the business leaders on how economic linkages between India and Sweden can be enhanced, particularly in futuristic technologies, R&D, AI, security and healthcare. I emphasised on the reform trajectory of India and how it offers new opportunities in several sectors like infrastructure, innovation, technology and more.”

PM Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

(ANI)

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