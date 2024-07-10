PM Modi calls on Austrian business stakeholders to look at fast-unfolding opportunities in India

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on the Austrian business stakeholders to look at the fast-unfolding opportunities in India.

PM Modi and Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, jointly addressed a group of leading Austrian and Indian CEOs from diverse sectors including infrastructure, automobile, energy, engineering and start-ups today when he called on the Austrian business stakeholders.

It is to be noted that India moves to become the third largest economy in the world over the next few years. PM Modi emphasized on the steps taken by Government to improve Ease of Doing Business that was attracting global majors to India.

Reportedly, India and Austria will work together in areas such as infrastructure development, innovation, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Making a joint statement along with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, PM Modi said a blueprint for cooperation over the coming decades has been prepared.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Vienna from Moscow on Tuesday evening, said he and the Austrian Chancellor shared thoughts on challenges faced by humanity, such as climate change and terrorism.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Federal Chancery as he began his landmark visit to Austria, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 41 years.