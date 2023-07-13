PM Modi arrives in Paris, received by French PM Élisabeth Borne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne on his arrival in Paris

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne on his arrival in Paris on Thursday for a two-day official visit to France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome by French PM at the Paris airport.

On the first day of his visit, Modi will visit the Senate of France and meet its President Gerrad Larcher.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will have a meeting with Borne. He will also address an Indian community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 p.m. (IST).

He will culminate his engagements for Thursday with a private dinner, which will be hosted for him by French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace.

On Friday, he will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade, where an Indian tri-services contingent will also be participating.

