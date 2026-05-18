PM Modi arrives in Norway for historic bilateral visit, Norwegian PM Støre welcomes him at airport

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Oslo : In a historic milestone for India-Nordic relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oslo on Monday for a landmark bilateral visit, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Norway in over four decades.

Upon landing, PM Modi was warmly received at the airport by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The visit is being viewed as a crucial step toward deepening geopolitical and economic ties between India and the Nordic region, particularly following the recently signed European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement.

PM Modi said that he was “confident” that “it will add vigour to the India-Norway friendship”.

In a post on X, he said, “Landed in Oslo, Norway. I’m grateful to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for the warm welcome at the airport. This is the first Prime Ministerial visit to Norway in over four decades. I’m confident it will add vigour to the India-Norway friendship.”

The Prime Minister said he will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja during the visit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Store. He said, “I will call on Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold talks with Prime Minister Støre.”

PM Modi also highlighted the significance of the upcoming India-Nordic engagement on May 19 (Tuesday). He said, “Tomorrow, on the 19th, the 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo, presenting a wonderful opportunity to meet my Nordic counterparts.”

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Støre.

The visit comes at a crucial time for India-Nordic relations. Beyond the cultural bonding with the diaspora, the focus remains heavily on trade and economic synergy, particularly following the recently signed European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement.

PM Modi arrived in Norway after concluding his visit to Sweden, stating that the outcome of the visit adds “new momentum” to the relations between the two countries.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted key outcomes from his visit to Sweden, including the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership, the launch of Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor.

“My visit to Sweden was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to India-Sweden relations,” he said.

“From elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership, launching the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, to setting an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, the discussions were highly productive,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora in Oslo expressed enthusiasm over the Prime Minister’s visit.

A member of the Indian diaspora in Oslo told ANI, “We are excited about the PM’s visit to Norway. This is the first visit after 43 years. Not just the Indian diaspora but the whole of Norway is excited about this visit. After signing the EFTA deal, the industry in Norway is now excited about materialising it.”

Another community member perfectly captured the electric atmosphere, stating, “Super excited! He is more than a rockstar! With this, the business relations between India and Norway will get better.”

A third resident echoed the sentiment, noting the long-standing anticipation: “We can’t define our excitement in words. We have been waiting for this moment for the past year.”

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo is poised to further deepen India’s geopolitical and economic footprint in the Nordic region.

(ANI)

Also Read: bPM Modi Arrives In Norway For India-Nordic Summit On Fourth Leg Of Five-Nation Tour