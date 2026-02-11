Plane with 55 people on board crashes after takeoff on sea beach in Somalia

Advertisement

Somalia: A passenger aircraft with up to 50 passengers and five crew members on board crashed, soon after take off due to an mechanical fault on Wednesday, on the shoreline near Mogadishu’s international airport in Somalia. All the passengers and crew members have fortunately escaped unscathed.

The plan reportedly ran off the runway after requesting an emergency return caused by a technical issue soon after take off at Somalia’s main airport on Tuesday. It landed on the adjacent shoreline after overrunning the tarmac.

Sources revealed that the plane was heading towards Guriel and Galkaayo. It experienced mechanical problems about 15 minutes after take off and requested to return to the airport, where it crash-landed into the sea.

Meanwhile, the airline in Somalia has praised the piolt for his swift and calm actions and landing the plane with no loss of life.

During the landing attempt, the aircraft touched down but failed to stop on the runway, overshooting the tarmac and coming to rest in shallow water along the Indian Ocean shoreline, CAA director Ahmed Macalin Hassan said.