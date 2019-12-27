Kazakhstan
Image Credits: New York Times

Plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan

By IANS

Nur Sultan: A plane with 100 people on board crashed on Friday shortly after taking off from the Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, officials said.

According to the airport officials, the Bek Air flight lost height at 7.22 a.m., before striking a concrete barrier and crashing into a two-storey building, the BBC reported.

There was no fire upon impact.

Emergency service personnel have rushed to the scene and seven deaths have been confirmed.

Survivors were being evacuated, the airport said.

The plane was en route from Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, to the country’s capital of Nur-Sultan.

The airport said there were 95 passengers and five crew on board.

Bek Air was founded in 1999, targeting VIP flight operations, according to the company’s website.

Nowadays, the company describes itself as Kazakshtan’s first low-cost airline. Its fleet is seven Fokker-100 aircraft.

