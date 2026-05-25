Plane rips through Paraglider’s canopy mid-air over Alps. Video captures terrifying moment

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New-Delhi: A terrifying video was caught on camera after a paraglider’s canopy was ripped off by a sightseeing plane above the Austrian Alps, sending the woman plunging uncontrollably through the air. The entire moment has been caught on camera.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon near Schmittenhohe mountain, a well-known paragliding destination in northern Austria.

The 44-year-old paraglider, identified as Sabrina, was flying with a mounted camera when the aircraft suddenly cut through her canopy, missing her by only a few feet, the New York Post reported.

In the first footage, it showed the paraglider’s wing tearing apart and Sabrina could then be heard screaming as she rapidly spiralled downward after losing control in the air.

With her main canopy badly damaged, she managed to activate her reserve parachute while falling, helping her land safely at the mountainside.

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Here is the video

🇦🇹 A paraglider collided midair with a Cessna 172 over Austria and somehow survived. She deployed her emergency parachute seconds after impact and landed safely. The plane pilot also managed to land safely at Zell am See Airport.pic.twitter.com/6IH7sTi3Ic — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 24, 2026

Sabrina was later rescued by a police helicopter to local airport and taken for medical treatment. The authorities said both the paraglider and the 28-year-old pilot escaped without serious injuries. The pilot reportedly told investigators he was unable to avoid the collision before landing at Zell am See Airport.

The footage has spread rapidly across social media, with many viewers calling the woman’s survival miraculous.

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