Texas: As many as four passengers of a small airplane died on Sunday morning after the plane crashed at a stable near the near the Hilltop Lakes Airport in Texas.

According to reports from CNN, all four passengers in the plane, two men and two women, died in the crash after plane experienced engine trouble and crashed while attempting an emergency landing, said Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sgt. Erik Burse.

The plane was reportedly flying out of Austin and returning to Louisiana.

Stables Manager Greg Nelson says the crash happened in an open field and didn’t hit any structures.

Texas DPS were on the scene waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to begin their investigation.

According to the FAA, the plane is registered out of Lafayette, Louisiana, and was built in 1984.