Plane crashes into highway in Florida, watch

A small plane was seen yesterday in a video crashing into the Highway in Florida. Reportedly, out of the five people who were onboard the plane, three managed to get out of the burning plane, while the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the mishap. The accident reportedly took place at about 3.15 pm on Friday.

As we can see in the video the plane is descending onto the road while a good number of vehicles including many cars are on the road. The plane descended and within seconds exploded releasing flames.

Someone captured the plane crash landing on the road, the video has gone viral. The reason of the plane crash has been reported as, failure of both the engines.

The three injured persons have been admitted to the hospital, but there is no information regarding their health conditions. Reportedly, minutes before the incident the pilots had informed the control centre that both their engines failed.

Watch the video here: