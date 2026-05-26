Pilot suffers suspected heart attack at 30,000 feet, passengers panic

Advertisement

England: Passengers on a Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Birmingham had a scary experience after one of the pilots reportedly suffered a heart attack during the journey at 30,000 feet.

The flight was carrying more than 200 passengers when the emergency happened.

According to passengers, cabin crew suddenly started asking if there was any doctor or medically trained person onboard. This created panic inside the aircraft.

Many passengers got worried as the plane started descending quickly. Some children onboard were also seen crying during the tense moments.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the co-pilot then took control of the aircraft and decided to make an emergency landing in Portugal. The plane landed safely at Porto Airport in early morning.

Medical teams were already at the airport and quickly boarded the aircraft to help the pilot. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Passengers felt relieved after the safe landing but many were left stranded at the airport for several hours while the airline arranged another crew and flight.

Jet2 later apologised for the delay and said the emergency landing was made to keep everyone onboard safe.