Pilot killed as jet crashes into sea during airshow in France

Paris: In a tragic incident, a pilot died after his jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea during an airshow in France on Friday.

According to reports, an airshow to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the allied dorces’ D-Day landings in Provence was underway when the incident occurred. Following the incident, the video of the jet crashing is going viral over the internet.

In the video, the Fouga Magister jet can be seen going off balance and losing altitude, before plunging into the sea. On receiving information, the officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the 65-year-old pilot. The incident occurred two days days after two military personnel died when two French military jets rammed each other in eastern France.

In a similar incident earlier, a helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in Australia claiming the pilot’s life and forcing to evacuate hundreds of guests. The incident occurred at a hotel named Hilton’s Double Tree Hotel in the popular northern Australian tourist town of Cairns.

According to reports, the emergency crew received a call at around 2 am Monday local time (9.30 pm IST on Sunday) after the win-engine helicopter collided with the hotel roof. The crash led to fire on top of the building and triggering evacuations. The pilot of the helicopter died on the spot.