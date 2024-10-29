Photographer dies after walking into plane propeller in US

Kansas: A 37-year-old professional US photographer died after she backed into plane’s propeller as she was trying to take a picture at an airfield in Kansas, officials said.

The photographer identified as Amanda Gallagher, was capturing photos of individuals boarding and exiting planes when she backed into an active aeroplane propeller. She received critical injuries around 2.40. She was immediately transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday that it would investigate the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help Ms Gallagher’s loved ones with funeral expenses which has raised over $14000 so far.

”Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed. On October 26th, Amanda passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures! As her family processes through this tragic accident, they could use your help covering the funeral expenses. Please consider helping them out and also keeping them all in your prayers,” the campaign reads.