Philippines to lift travel ban on India, 9 other countries

By IANS
philippines lifts travel ban
Passengers wearing protective masks are seen inside the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, the Philippines on March 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Manila: The Philippines will lift the travel ban for all inbound travellers from India and nine other countries starting from September 6 despite the rising Covid-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the inter-agency Covid-19 task force to lift the current travel restrictions on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, reports Xinhua news agency.

“International travellers coming from the above mentioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing, and quarantine protocols,” Roque said in a statement.

However, foreign tourists are still banned from entering the country except for holders of special visas such as diplomats and foreign spouses of Filipino citizens.

The local transmission of the Delta variant has spread to communities in the Philippines.

Related News

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 218.9 mn, death tally surges…

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 218.3 mn, 4.54 mn deaths

No cases of new Covid variant C.1.2 detected in India:…

Over 23.61L people administered Covid vaccine in Gurugram

The country has detected 1,789 Delta cases and 33 deaths so far.

The World Health Organization confirmed the community transmission of the Delta variant, saying it is now the dominant Covid-19 strain spreading in the Philippines.

In April, the Philippines imposed a ban on India and later expanded to include the nine other countries with Delta cases.

The Philippines is now grappling with soaring Covid-19 infections.

The Southeast Asian country has reported a total of 2,040,568 confirmed Covid-19, with 33,873 deaths.

You might also like
World

AirAsia Indonesia extends flight suspension until September 30

World

Covid jabs not recommended for 12-15 year old kids in UK

World

Google locks Afghan govt email accounts as Taliban looks for access: Reports

State

Covid-19 claims 5 lives in Odisha, Death tally rises to 8,040

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.