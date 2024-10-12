Petrol bomb hurled at Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh’s Dhaka

Dhaka: A petrol bomb was hurled at a Durga Puja mandap in the Tanti Bazar neighbourhood in Dhaka city of Bangladesh on Friday night.

As per reports, some unknown miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a Durga Puja mandap causing chaos throughout the pandal.

According to reports, a minor fire broke out at the pandal, but no one was injured. The Hindu devotees present at the scene tried to stop the attacker but he stabbed them. A total of 5 people were injured in the knife attack and are currently undergoing treatment at Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

In another incident, people sang Islamic song on the stage of Durga Puja in Chittagong. As per local report, a group of people who are identified as members of the cultural group wanted to sing at the JM Sen Hall evening and a member of the Puja committee gave permission.

First the group sang a secular song, but the second song was Islamic which triggered massive outrage among the Hindu community.

“We were busy receiving guests. Some people started singing an Islamic song”, Asis Bhattacharya, President of the Puja Committee told the news agency ANI over the phone. “The Authority will take legal actions against them”, he added without giving details. Police said they are investigating the incident.

(Input from Agencies)