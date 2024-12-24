Peshawar Court grants transit bail to Pakistan’s former President Arif Alvi and his son

Peshawar: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday approved transit bail of Pakistan’s former President Arif Alvi and ordered him to appear before the respective trial courts, ARY News reported.

The PHC bench comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan approved transit bail of Arif Alvi’s son Awab Alvi in several cases filed against them. The judges granted 40-day bail to Arif Ali while his son was given 30-day transit bail.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer said that many cases have been registered against Arif Alvi and Awab Alvi in various police stations of Pakistan, suspecting their arrest. The lawyer requested the court to restrain the police from arresting Pakistan’s former President and his son in any of the cases.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Arif Alvi called for the reversal of actions taken against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said, “It is still time to reverse what has been done to the PTI,” according to ARY News report.

He slammed the current state of democracy and the constitution in Pakistan, stressing that they have been compromised to keep Imran Khan-founded party at bay. He said, “Democracy and the constitution have been destroyed to keep PTI away.”

He said, “I will advise not to detain the Imran Khan,” and stressed that the situation would be resolved within a month and a half. Alvi said, “It’s not a long story, within a month and a half, the PTI founder will be free,” ARY News reported.

Arif Alvi challenged the current government, saying that he would disclose all the truth if he is given the opportunity to govern for just four hours. He said, “Give us the government for four hours, and we will bring everything to light. The question should be asked from the one who is committing injustice, not the oppressed.”

Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan and others have been booked in a case pertaining to the protests on November 24. The names of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders, including Shehryar Riaz, Hammad Azhar, and Asad Qaiser have been mentioned in a case lodged at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The case included charges of robbery, attempted murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the report said. The PTI leadership has been accused of causing violence and damage to public property during the protests held in November.

(ANI)