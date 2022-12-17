Pentagon receives reports of “Several Hundred” UFOs

A new Pentagon office was set up to track details of unidentified flying objects and it has received “seven hundred” new reports. However, no evidence of alien life has been found so far, the agency’s leadership told reporters on Friday.

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was established in July and is in charge of tracking unidentified objects not only in the sky, but also underwater, in space, or potentially an object with the ability to move from one domain to another.

The office of the Director of National Intelligence reported in June 2021 that there were 144 such encounters between 2004 to 2021, with 80 of them being captured on multiple sensors.

Since then, “We’ve received a lot more reporting,” said Anomaly Office Director Sean Kirkpatrick. When attempting to quantify the amount, Kirkpatrick said “several hundred.”

A new report from the Director of National Intelligence will be released soon. Officials expect specific figures on the basis of new reports received since the end of 2021.

The office was established not only to investigate the possibility of extraterrestrial life but also to address the security risk posed by so many encounters with unknown flying objects by military installations or military aircraft.

Earlier in May, Congress held its first hearing on the subject after more than a half-century. Multiple members expressed concern over the unknown, whether the objects are alien or potentially new. Unknown technology flown by China, Russia, or another potential adversary, creates a security risk.

Beyond unidentified objects, there is a lot of new technology that could be mistaken for a UFO, such as future stealth bombers and stealth fighters, drones, and hypersonic missiles being fielded by both the US and China.

