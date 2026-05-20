Pentagon cuts NATO Brigade presence in Europe, delays Poland deployment

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Washington DC: The Pentagon on Tuesday (local time) announced a reduction in the number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) stationed in Europe, lowering the total from four to three and effectively returning US troop levels on the continent to their 2021 posture.

In a post on X, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell released a statement which said, the move followed ” a comprehensive, multilayered process focused on US force posture in Europe.”

“The Department of War has reduced the total number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) assigned to Europe from four to three. This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021,” the official statement said.

The statement added that the decision has resulted in “a temporary delay of the deployment of US forces to Poland,” while emphasising that Poland remains “a model US ally.”

According to Fox News, the affected formation is the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, which had been scheduled for a routine nine-month NATO rotational deployment to Poland and other eastern flank positions.

Fox News further reported that approximately 10,000 American troops are typically stationed in Poland, the majority on rotational deployments lasting several months. Because the US military footprint in Poland relies heavily on these rotations, the delayed deployment has reportedly generated concern among Polish officials.

The statement further added that future decisions regarding US troop deployments in Europe would depend on “further analysis of U.S. strategic and operational requirements” as well as ” our allies’ own ability to contribute forces toward Europe’s defense.”

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It said that the review is intended to advance US President Donald Trump’s ” America First agenda in Europe and other theaters,” whiile encouraging NATO allies to ” take primary responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense.”

The Pentagon also confirmed that US War Secretary Pete Hegseth held talks with the Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz regarding the issue.

“The Department will remain in close contact with our Polish counterparts as this analysis proceeds, including to ensure that the United States retains a strong military presence in Poland,” the statement said, adding that ” Poland has shown both the ability and resolve to defend itself. Other NATO allies should follow suit.”

According to Fox News, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said Warsaw intends to seek clarification from US officials during upcoming meetings in Washington.

“We will ask questions and I guess that we will get answers,” Zalewski told Fox News Digital ahead of discussions with Pentagon officials and members of Congress.

Despite concerns over the delayed deployment, Polish officials have continued to emphasise their country as a “model ally” within NATO and expressed confidence that military cooperation with the United States will continue to expand.

(Source: ANI)