Passengers strip off after AC of flight stops working, watch

World
By Himanshu 0
Passengers strip off
Photo: Instagram

New Delhi: Many passengers strip off in a flight after the Air Conditioning stopped working. They were stuck on the plane of Qatar Airways with no air conditioning for more than three hours in Greece. A few videos have surfaced in this connection where the Air passengers are seen taking out their clothes to get rid of the increased temperature inside the plane.

As seen in the video, some passengers were forced to strip off while others desperately fanned themselves to keep cool on board the Qatar Airways flight yesterday.

Reportedly, the AC faced a technical glitch for which it stopped working. The passengers were then allowed to disembark the aircraft to return to the terminal building at Athens International Airport.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Garth Collins (@granitebodies)

Also read:Kuwait fire : Death toll of Keralites goes up to 24 from 19, seven serious

 
Himanshu 6554 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

