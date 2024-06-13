Passengers strip off after AC of flight stops working, watch

New Delhi: Many passengers strip off in a flight after the Air Conditioning stopped working. They were stuck on the plane of Qatar Airways with no air conditioning for more than three hours in Greece. A few videos have surfaced in this connection where the Air passengers are seen taking out their clothes to get rid of the increased temperature inside the plane.

As seen in the video, some passengers were forced to strip off while others desperately fanned themselves to keep cool on board the Qatar Airways flight yesterday.

Reportedly, the AC faced a technical glitch for which it stopped working. The passengers were then allowed to disembark the aircraft to return to the terminal building at Athens International Airport.