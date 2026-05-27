Passengers stranded for hours as Eid rush triggers transport breakdown in Pakistan

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Islamabad : Pakistan’s crumbling transport infrastructure and weak administrative preparedness once again came under scrutiny as thousands of passengers travelling for Eidul Azha faced chaos, exploitation, and severe hardship across Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Moreover, The Express Tribune reported these issues. Notably, a major reason behind this hardship was the ongoing Transport breakdown in Pakistan.

As reported by the media outlet, massive crowds continued to gather at major transport hubs, including the Pirwadhai Bus Terminal. This happened on the final working day before Eid, illustrating the consequences of the recurring Transport breakdown in Pakistan.

Despite authorities claiming preparations for the holiday rush, commuters were left stranded for hours due to an acute shortage of passenger vehicles. Also, unchecked overloading and rampant overcharging by transport operators further underlined the Transport breakdown in Pakistan.

According to The Express Tribune, several major routes including Multan, Mianwali, Layyah, and Kot Addu witnessed a severe shortage of transport services. This forced families to wait for long hours under chaotic conditions. Passengers alleged that transporters were openly charging fares far above officially approved rates. Meanwhile, authorities struggled to control the situation.

“We have been waiting for several hours. There are very few vehicles available and fares are being charged at nearly double the normal rate,” labourer Kareem was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Another stranded passenger, Afzal, told , “There are ten of us. We have been at the Pirwadhai terminal since 4am and need to travel to Kot Addu, but no vehicle is available. We are now being told that a bus may arrive by 3pm, so we are still waiting.”

Passengers further alleged that transport operators were dangerously overloading vehicles in a desperate attempt to maximise profits during the Eid rush.

Travellers warned that the overcrowded buses and wagons significantly increased the risk of accidents, exposing what many described as Pakistan’s chronic governance failures during peak travel seasons. In addition, these failures contribute to the ongoing Transport breakdown in Pakistan.

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The situation highlighted growing public frustration over poor transport planning and inadequate regulation in Pakistan. Holiday travel repeatedly descends into disorder despite recurring complaints every year.

While transporters defended themselves by claiming that vehicles were being dispatched immediately upon arrival, they admitted that the shortage of transport remained a “serious issue.”

Following mounting complaints, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Motorway Police, and City Traffic Police Rawalpindi launched crackdowns against transporters accused of overcharging and overloading.

However, the enforcement drive also reflected the scale of the crisis that authorities failed to prevent beforehand.

Motorway Police spokesperson Saqib Waheed said, as quoted by The Express Tribune, that more than Rs2.6 million collected through excess fares had been returned to passengers.

He added that over 9,000 challans were issued for violations related to overloading, overcharging, and incomplete travel documentation.

(ANI)

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