“Partnership not only about commerce, but about building resilient economies”: S.African Deputy President Mashatile

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New Delhi: South African Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday held a working meeting in New Delhi. They emphasised deeper economic cooperation and stronger strategic ties between the two countries. During the meeting, S.African Deputy President Mashatile discussed new opportunities for collaboration.

The meeting, held at the Vice President’s Enclave, brought together Mashatile and the South African delegation with their Indian counterparts. It was part of the Deputy President’s working visit to India aimed at identifying strategic partnerships and expanding economic opportunities.

During the discussions, Deputy President Mashatile and his counterpart reflected on the importance of leaders learning from each other’s experiences.

“The exchange of perspectives at this level is not only symbolic but practical; it allows us to draw lessons from our respective journeys, to refine our approaches to governance, and to inspire our peoples with a vision of shared progress,” Mashatile said.

Highlighting the potential for greater collaboration, the Deputy President noted that “India, with its advanced capabilities in digital innovation, manufacturing, and healthcare, provides avenues for collaboration that can uplift economies for both countries.”

He also pointed to South Africa’s potential in renewable energy, mining beneficiation, pharmaceuticals, information and communication technology (ICT), and infrastructure development as key sectors for future investment.

“By aligning our strengths, South Africa’s rich resources and India’s technological expertise, we can create mutually beneficial ventures that generate jobs, expand trade, and foster inclusive growth,” he said.

He added, “This partnership is not only about commerce, but about building resilient economies that serve our people.”

The working visit to India seeks to look for strategic partnerships that will unlock economic opportunities for both countries.

Earlier, Mashatile met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. According to Jaishankar, both leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors. They also agreed to work closely in international forums.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was “pleased to meet” Mashatile and appreciated his “strong commitment to deepening our longstanding partnership” between India and South Africa.

According to Jaishankar, the discussions focused on “opportunities in trade, investments, MSMEs, digital and infrastructure domains. Both sides “also agreed that India and South Africa must work closely in international forums.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile, along with South Africa’s Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams, visited Dilli Haat in the national capital. This was part of their ongoing visit to India from May 29 to June 3.

Mashatile’s visit, along with his delegation at the open-air market, food plaza, and craft bazaar, was aimed at exploring the cultural and entrepreneurial landscape of India.

In a post on X, Mashatile said that he visited Dilli Haat to explore India’s rich cultural heritage.

“As part of exploring the cultural heritage of India this morning, we visited Dilli Haat in New Delhi. Dilli Haat has become India’s popular tourist destination where visitors enjoy live music, dance performances, and art exhibitions representing various states of India,” the post read.

In a video shared along with the post, he added that the visit was aimed at understanding how India supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The visit also focused on how the country encourages innovation in the digital economy and manages infrastructure.

The Deputy President arrived in India on Friday for a six-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. This visit aimed at giving “fresh impetus” to India-South Africa ties.

He is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan during his stay.

The visit itinerary also includes engagements in Hyderabad before the delegation’s departure on June 3.

(ANI)

Also Read: S.African Deputy President Mashatile meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan