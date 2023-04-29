Parents in Pakistan putting padlocks on daughters’ graves to prevent rape!

A piece of disturbing news has surfaced recently that mentions that parents in Pakistan are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters so as to prevent the dead body from not getting raped by miscreants.

A Twitter user in a post on his Twitter handle mentioned that Pakistan has created such a sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped.

Harris Sultan, who reportedly is an ex-Muslim atheist activist and the author of the book “The Curse of God, why I left Islam” took to Twitter and shared a photo that shows that a padlock has been fixed on a grave and it has been locked. He captioned the photo as follows:

“Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave.”

As per reports, cases of necrophilia or attraction for dead bodies are on the rise in Pakistan.

This is being done as a desperate bid to ensure the sanctity of dead bodies in case some randy monsters cherry-pick them to satiate their lust. Considering the rampant rise in necrophilia, one can’t help but understand the urge to protect loved ones, reported Daily Times.