Pakistan’s Top Court orders Imran Khan to be shifted from jail to hospital amid health concerns

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Islamabad: Pakistan’s top court has ordered that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan should be moved to a private hospital amid concerns over his deteriorating health.

The Supreme Court has directed Khan to move to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until September 16. The court has also ordered weekly meetings between Khand and his family members.

The order came in response to a longstanding demand of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and family, who had raised concerns citing his latest medical reports from Adiala Jail.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has repeatedly alleged that authorities have prevented him from meeting family members and party colleagues and have failed to provide adequate medical treatment for his health problems, including an eye condition.

The court has, however, directed Khan’s lawyers and his family to not share his medical reports with media or politicise the issue.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in Adiala jail since August 2023 after being convicted in most of the cases.

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Underscoring the severity of the situation, former Pakistan President Arif Alvi claimed on Tuesday that the imprisoned leader’s medical reports were deeply alarming. In a post on social media platform X, Alvi expressed grave concern over Khan’s anxiety, high blood pressure and an elevated heart rate of 54 beats per minute, warning that “isolation is taking a physical toll on his body” and urging an immediate transfer to a hospital under an independent panel of doctors.

This medical crisis unfolds amid a complete blackout of access imposed by the authorities. Khan’s sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, revealed to CNN that they had received no updates, as neither family, lawyers nor doctors had been permitted to see their father for seven months, exposing the state’s harsh treatment of its political opponents.

The denial of basic rights and medical transparency has triggered widespread unrest, with supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staging nationwide demonstrations demanding the immediate release of the party founder and his spouse, Bushra Bibi.

The state’s heavy-handed tactics stem from a prolonged political crackdown following Khan’s ouster via a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022.

Incarcerated since 2023 on what his aides maintain are politically motivated charges, Khan was effectively barred alongside his party leadership from participating in the 2024 general elections, highlighting the military-backed administration’s systematic efforts to suppress opposition.