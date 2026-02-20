Pakistan’s Ramazan relief under scrutiny as poor struggle amid store closures

Advertisement

Lahore: Following the shutdown of the Utility Stores Corporation network, financially vulnerable households across Punjab are grappling with mounting difficulties in securing subsidised food items ahead of Ramazan. As prices of essential commodities continue to rise, concerns over managing Sehri and Iftar expenses have deepened, particularly among daily wage earners and widows, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, many residents claim they have been unable to access the provincial government’s promised assistance package. Naila Begum, a widow residing in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area, said she repeatedly sought help under the relief scheme announced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz but was unsuccessful. Living in rented accommodation with her daughter, she alleged that without political references or influence, her name was not added to the beneficiaries’ list. Similar complaints have surfaced in multiple districts. Citizens also pointed out the absence of traditional Ramazan bazaars that were previously established to stabilise prices during the holy month. In earlier years, fair price markets and government-backed subsidy arrangements with retailers provided measurable relief. However, locals stated that such visible arrangements initially appeared missing this year, raising questions about administrative preparedness.

Provincial authorities maintain that a targeted Ramazan package is being finalised using existing welfare databases, particularly data from the Benazir Income Support Programme. Officials stated that assistance will be delivered either through digital wallets or designated centres to avoid overcrowding and mismanagement. The government has identified over four million individuals under its “Nigehban Card” initiative, issuing ATM cards to enable cash withdrawals for essential purchases. Special facilitation bazaars have also been introduced, offering selected goods at reduced prices, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Despite these measures, critics argue that lower-middle-class families not registered in official databases risk exclusion. Welfare organisations, including Alkhidmat Foundation, Saylani Welfare International Trust, and the Edhi Foundation, continue to organise ration drives and Iftar meals, though inflation has constrained their outreach capacity, as reported by The Express Tribune.

