Pakistan’s electricity crisis pushes families to brink

Karachi: Pakistan’s ongoing electricity crisis continues to deepen the economic hardship faced by millions, with exorbitant power bills and relentless outages pushing citizens to the breaking point.

In cities like Karachi, residents are reeling from the combined effects of soaring electricity charges and a deteriorating economy.

Arif Ali, a resident, shared his frustration with the system. “They send us massive electricity bills, often exceeding a hundred units, yet we still don’t have power. Just recently, they sent us a bill for 75,000 rupees. How are we supposed to pay such an amount? We have no work, no business, and we are starving. Should we feed our children or pay this exorbitant bill?”

Ali, like many others, is caught between paying crippling bills and struggling to survive. With businesses running in front of him, Ali’s family is left without the means to generate income.

“Our government should step in and at least pay these outrageous electricity bills. K-Electric is nothing short of a mafia,” Ali added, criticizing the private company responsible for the power supply.

For Abdullah, another resident of Karachi, the electricity crisis is equally dire. With a daily income of just Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 500, he simply cannot afford the bills. “The bill is coming in at 10,000 rupees. How are poor people supposed to pay for this? We earn just 500 rupees a day–how can we possibly pay such a huge bill? We are struggling to survive,” Abdullah said.

He has called for immediate action from the government to reduce electricity bills, emphasizing the urgent need for relief. “If they can’t reduce the cost, at least take the meter back. We can’t pay for this anymore. We are poor, and we need help.”

As power cuts continue to plague Pakistan’s major cities, the government’s inability to address the soaring electricity costs and chronic blackouts has left families in desperate need of assistance.

With an economy in freefall and no end in sight to the power crisis, citizens are increasingly disillusioned with the government’s failure to provide even necessities. Without significant intervention, Pakistan’s electricity crisis may push millions into further despair, exposing the stark divide between the privileged and the impoverished.

