Pakistanis looking forward to Xi Jinping's visit
(Xinhua/Liu Weibing/IANS)

Pakistanis looking forward to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit: PM Imran Khan

By IANS

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the people in his country were keenly looking forward to welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping, the media reported.

Khan made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with the outgoing Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, reports Dawn news.

The premier praised the Chinese leadership for bringing about a socio-economic transformation, saying there was a lot to learn from Beijing’s efforts for banishing poverty.

Khan lauded the efforts of Ambassador Yao to strengthen the Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”.

Related News

Imran Khan unveils new map that shows Kashmir as part of…

New revelation: Imran Khan wanted to have sex with Cynthia…

Kim Jong-un congratulates Xi Jinping on COVID-19 containment…

Imran Khan tests negative for coronavirus

He said that during the Ambassador’s tenure, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had entered its second phase and the focus was now on industrialisation, agriculture and socio-economic development.

Yao thanked Khan for his role in further cementing the bond between the two countries.

The outgoing Ambassador said Khan’s personal focus on poverty alleviation would bring substantial and immense benefits not only to the people of Pakistan but also the entire region.

Yao served in Pakistan from October 2017.

You might also like
World

Humans To Go To Moon Again In 2024, Informs NASA

World

Global Covid-19 cases top 31.2mn: Johns Hopkins

World

Four Passengers Dead In Texas Plane Crash

World

Over 60,000 people sign up for Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V trials, 700 injected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7