Pakistani man’s kindness saves Indian vlogger, internet reacts: WATCH

An impromptu encounter for a Pakistani student in Iran with one of India’s most renowned travel vloggers ‘On Road Indian’, ended up saving him as if this was the kindest act of all time. He shared this wonderful story on social media, where it has gone viral.

The vlogger, an IIT dropout, was left at Tehran airport as the internet restrictions had confined him there. He needed a local SIM card and access to other apps if he wanted his travel plans on track. At this stage, he was introduced to Hussain, a Pakistani student studying in Iran who helped him negotiate the techno-issues.

Before agreeing to go to Hussain’s house, the vlogger had his doubts. But he decided to trust Hussain, and what happened next surprised him. Hussain even looked for a working SIM card in the whole of the house to connect him up and end the problem which initially led him to be stranded.

He posted the entire video on his YouTube channel while thanking Hussain for such kindness. In the video, the vlogger can be heard saying, “In Iran Airport, I was clueless and helpless due to internet restrictions. This guy appeared as a miracle…but what happened after reaching his home?”

The post immediately became viral, and people began to praise the unknown hospitality and generosity that one receives in a foreign country. Already, it has gained 20,000 views on YouTube and 800,000 views on Instagram with numerous comments about this heartwarming encounter. This is yet another reminder of how human beings are so kind and generous in the most unexpected ways, and how the connections of humans can overcome any kind of border or culture.

